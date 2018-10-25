SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a man accused of molesting a young girl in a decade ago has been charged and arrested.
Deputies said David Sherbert, 55, of Anderson, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
The warrant states the victim was under the age of 11 when the abuse occurred between February 2008 and February 2010.
Incident reports state deputies began investigating on April 25 of this year. after the allegations were first reported.
