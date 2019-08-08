Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a man was charged after speeding away from troopers who were trying to pull his vehicle over along I-85 and then crashing off Highway 9.
It happened shortly after 2 a.m.
Troopers said they tried to stop a vehicle for speeding along I-85 North but the vehicle sped off and exited onto Highway 9 south. The vehicle then tried to turn right on Sojourners Way but lost control, ran off the road, and then crashed into a ditch.
The driver, 33-year-old Steve Goggins of Greenville, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, no South Carolina driver's license, and possession of marijuana.
Law enforcement were close to the intersection of North Grove Medical Park and Boiling Springs Road.
