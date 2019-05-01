UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Union County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they captured a suspected burglar on the run less than two hours after he committed the crime.
According to deputies, they responded to a home on Velda Drive Tuesday, April 30 after the homeowner called to report they believed their home had been burglarized.
Upon arrival, deputies found a broken window and a backdoor that had been pried open. Investigators were notified, and secured the scene.
After it was processed for evidence, deputies say the homeowner was permitted to go inside and evaluate if anything had been taken. Several items were found to have been stolen.
They included:
- Dell Laptop computer
- White Apple I-Pad
- .22LR Single Action Revolver with wooden grips w/ holster
- .410 single shot pistol brown in color w/ holster
- .32 caliber Smith & Wesson double action revolver nickel plated w/ holster
- Heritage “Rough Rider’.22LRR single action revolver w/ holster
All of the items totaled in value to $11,000.
Sheriff Taylor says good detective work and valuable information led investigators to believe the suspect may still be nearby.
Deputies began to canvas the area, and a short time later, evidence led them to Forest Park Lake. Less than two hours after the crime, deputies found the suspect sitting under a picnic shelter with a large duffel bag.
The suspect was later identified as Lamarcus Dayquan Smith, 24.
Sheriff Taylor said his deputies approached Smith and inquired about the incident, given his close proximity to the crime. Deputies say he was extremely nervous and gave evasive answers while being questioned.
Deputies conducted a 'terry frisk' for weapons before detaining Smith. An assortment of pills were found on his person. He gave consent for investigators to search his duffel bag, telling them all the clothes and items inside belonged to him.
However, investigators soon discovered all reported stolen items.
Smith admitted to burglarizing the residence and taking the items. He was taken into custody and transported to the Union County Detention Center.
He faces the following charges:
- Burglary
- Grand Larceny
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medications
More charges are expected.
Sheriff Taylor commended his team for their quick work, and for giving the victim peace of mind that the suspect had been captured.
“If you have ever been a victim of a break-in you know the uneasy feeling you have from knowing somebody has been into your residence.” Taylor said.
