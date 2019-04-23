SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who reportedly had an outburst in the middle of a plea hearing at the Spartanburg County Courthouse injured, spit on, and threatened to kill a deputy who removed him from the courtroom and put him in a holding cell, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The report states Frederick Porter was in court Monday for a hearing in the criminal domestic violence third degree charge against him. Porter reportedly told the judge he did not agree with the charges against him and then began cursing at his attorney. When the profanity continued, the judge ordered the deputy in the courtroom to take Porter back to the holding facility in the courthouse.
The deputy said Porter continued to curse at him while he was putting him in the cell and spat on the deputy.
Porter reportedly told the deputy “I’m going to smoke you mother (expletive),” and “I’m going to kill you when I get these chains off.”
Additional deputies were needed to secure Porter in the cell.
The initial deputy noticed afterward that he had also suffered scratches to his arm and a small cut on his right hand.
According to the report, warrants were sought for contempt of court, throwing bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer, and threatening the life of a public official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.