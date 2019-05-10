ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two people who were allowed to live rent-free with a 96-year-old woman in exchange for taking care of her and her home, but instead neglected her and allowed her to develop wounds that became infested with maggots, are now headed to prison, Solicitor David Wagner said Friday.
On Tuesday, Wagner said Veronica Bryant pled guilty to Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult Resulting in Death and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
The judge sentenced her to 30 years suspended to 15 years in prison.
Jesse Long was sentenced to seven years suspended to 40 months in jail and five years of probation. Catherine Wyse, an Assistant Solicitor for the Tenth Circuit, said Bryant and Long lived with the victim for approximately 18 months prior to her death. They had been tasked with taking care of the victim because she was confined to a wheelchair and could not take care of herself.
Long, the victim's great grandson, was supposed to cook meals, take care of the house and yard, and drive the victim to medical appointments and to church.
Bryant, who claimed to have years of nursing home care experience, was supposed to help the elderly woman with bathing, dressing, and trips to the bathroom.
Instead, both defendants admitted they were using drugs instead of caring for the 96-year-old.
The coroner said the victim died from sepsis which developed from a pressure sore.
When DSS caseworkers and law enforcement found her body more than a day after she passed away, they found maggots developing in her wound.
“The victimization through neglect and financial exploitation of the elderly adult in this case is stomach turning,” Solicitor Wagner said. “The humiliation that she endured even to her death by being improperly cared for and suffering indignities is truly heart breaking. We are grateful the Court handed down such a strong sentence, and believe it is appropriately reflective of the seriousness of the harm caused by the behavior of the defendants in this case.”
