GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man was arrested after an assault with a knife at an apartment complex Tuesday.
Police said they were called to the apartments on Market Point Drive around 11:30 p.m.
The female victim told police she got home from work and found Jerome Barnes smoking on the back porch. When she asked him to clean his stuff up, she told police Barnes began throwing items on the floor and then escalated to the point where he pulled out a pocketknife and put it to her face.
Barnes reportedly threw the victim to the floor and she suffered a cut to the wrist.
Police said the victim denied any medical treatment.
Barnes was arrested and charged with assault and battery first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.