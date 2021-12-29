GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been arrested when a chase started after deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, at 9:34 p.m. they attempted a traffic stop near New Easley Hwy. and Sentell Road.
Deputies say the suspect did not stop their vehicle for law enforcement and a brief chase started.
They say the suspect crashed their vehicle into another vehicle ending the chase.
According to deputies, the suspect was taken into custody, and sustained minor injuries. They say the driver of the vehicle that was hit also sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
