SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man in a wheelchair was arrested after he exposed himself in a store parking lot after customers would not give him any money, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
According to police, officers responded to the Dollar General located on W.O Ezell Blvd. after 66-year-old Billy Guy Pullin exposed himself.
Police say they spoke with two Black women who worked at the store. According to one of the women Pullin had came into the store earlier that night asking for money. He then got mad at the woman's aunt and cousins for not giving him any money.
They say, according to witnesses, the man pulled down his pants and flashed the customers in the parking lot.
He then stood in front of a white Jeep that her aunt was in with her children aged three, six, and fourteen, says police.
According to police, the woman said her aunt left the scene wanting to keep the children away from him.
After police arrived, they saw surveillance footage of the incident and placed Pullin under arrest. Police observed him yelling and shouting profane language in front of customers as he walked in and out of the store. At this time, police advised him to stand up since he was capable of walking.
Once he was placed in the patrol car they took him to the Spartanburg County Detention facility, but while en route, he whispered to one of the officers he was going to kill him when he got out of jail.
