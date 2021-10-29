GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been arrested after he stabbed a person in the torso causing life-threatening injuries, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Stephon LaKeith Hopkins is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say they first responded to the call at the Econo Lodge Motel on Wednesday, October 6 at around 11:15 p.m. after they received information that a subject, later identified as Hopkins, stabbed the victim as a result of a fight.
According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators were able to identify Hopkins as the suspect and subsequently took him into custody on Tuesday, October 26.
Deputies say he is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.
