BELTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been arrested after police learned his motorcycle was stolen during after police stopped him for reckless driving, according to the Belton Police Department.
Police say it happened on O-Neal Street in Belton when a man was driving recklessly on a motorcycle. When police attempted to stop him, the man ran into a house where he knew the occupants, says police. They say he surrendered 30 minutes later.
According to police, Robert Tyler Saxon was charged with driving under suspension and possession of stolen property.
Police say the motorcycle was stolen out of Greenville City.
They also say Saxon has warrants out of Anderson City.
