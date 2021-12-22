ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been arrested after crashing two and stealing two vehicles, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffrey Mixson crashed a vehicle on Evergreen Road and left the scene. He later broke into a home on Fox Trail where he stole and crashed another vehicle, says deputies. Deputies say Mixson then broke enter another home and stole a vehicle on Cindy Lane.
Deputies say several units responded in an attempted to find Mixson, using K9S, drones, and aviation support.
Mixson was arrested later in the morning in Hart County, Georgia with two of his minor children.
He is charged with burglary first, burglary second, and two counts of grand larceny and two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, deputies say.
He is booked at the Anderson County Detention Center and has been denied bond, deputies say.
