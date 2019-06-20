Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, officers with the Greer Police Department were called to the Spinx gas station on West Wade Hampton Boulevard for an armed robbery.
Officers say the suspect entered the gas station wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and a black tobaggan covering his face and displaying a gun. Police say the suspect demanded money and Juul Pods (used for vaping) then fled on foot, adding no one was injured during the robbery.
Officers say the suspect got away with approximately $441 in cash and merchandise.
Detectives with the Greer Police spoke to both the West Columbia Police Department and Clemson Police Department who had similar armed robberies.
Greer police said that detectives from West Columbia provided officers with a description of a suspect that lived in their jurisdiction and went to speak with the suspect.
At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a vehicle the suspect, identified as Elijah Thomas, was driving who they said fled on foot from officers while being questioned.
Thomas was soon captured without incident and a passenger in Thomas' vehicle, identified as Elijah Keith Sweet, was interviewed and admitted to being the driver of the vehicle during the armed robbery in Greer and was placed under arrest, according to officers.
Elijah Tahir Thomas was charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
Sweet was charged with criminal conspiracy.
Both Thomas and Sweet are being held at the Greer Police Department.
But Thomas' troubles don't end with the city of Greer.
On Wednesday officers with the Clemson Police Department charged Thomas with a robbery at the Stop-A-Minit on Tiger Boulevard that happened around 2:16 a.m. on June 17.
Clemson police say at this time Thomas has been charged with armed robbery in that case and could be facing more charges.
