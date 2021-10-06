ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses with a child, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police say 22-year-old Coleton Lynn Sprinkle has been charged after an investigation into a report of a kidnapping and sexual assault involving a child that happened in July.
He has been charged with first degree kidnapping, abduction of a child, dissemination of obscene material to a minor (three counts), statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, says police
They also mention Sprinkle is currently in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Detectives with the Special Victim's Unit continue to investigate this incident. If anyone would like to anonymously share information, text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.
