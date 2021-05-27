ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said on their Facebook page in a post that they have arrested a man for breaking into a car at a boat ramp and charged him with burglary.
According to deputies, they arrested Morris J. Wood Jr. for breaking into one of the vehicles at Green Pond Landing. Deputies say continuing investigation also led them to charge Wood with burglary in the first degree.
Wood was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center where he was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle and burglary first degree.
Deputies say he was out on bond for receiving stolen goods, assault and battery high and aggravated, assault and battery first, carjacking, and PWID methamphetamine.
