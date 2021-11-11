GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested for killing his 3-month-old baby, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they received a report on Sept. 21 after hospital staff notified the sheriff's office of a 3-month-old baby who received injuries that were not consistent with accidental trauma.
The sheriff's office learned De’Aundre Brown had been watching the child at a home on Taylor Ridge Court before Brown brought the child to the hospital citing the child's unresponsiveness.
We're told the child remained in the hospital for some time before passing away. We're waiting on the coroner's office to confirm the official date of death.
Investigators said they conducted an extensive investigation before obtaining a warrant for homicide by child abuse on Brown Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested Wednesday and is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
