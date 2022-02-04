OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Oconee County say they arrested a Walhalla man on Thursday for sharing obscene material to a person he thought was a teenage girl.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, Aliester Shawn Ford is accused of sending obscene material to an account that he thought was operated by a minor.
Ford is also accused of soliciting the person running the account to provide sexually explicit photos.
He is also charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, according to deputies.
