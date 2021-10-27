GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been arrested in Alabama who fled the hospital in Greenwood on Wednesday, according to Greenwood Police.
According to police, Alexander Lanier fled the hospital at about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts. They say he also has a shaved head.
Police say the man was taken into custody after a domestic and burglary incident last night, but had to be admitted to the hospital.
Police say Lanier is currently in custody in Alabama awaiting extradition back to Greenwood.
According to police, he will now face escape charges as well as theft of a vehicle and possibly other charges.
