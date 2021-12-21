WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County man has been arrested in connection to an investigation of a transmission stolen from the back of a truck, according to Oconee County deputies.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office requested information on a stolen transmission incident on Market Street near Highway 123 on Nov. 18.
Deputies said based on evidence, Richard Dean Garrison, 28, was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained.
We're told Garrison booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:05 p.m. Monday on a charge of Grand Larceny. Garrison remains in custody on a $3,000 surety bond.
