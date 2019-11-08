Cowpens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Friday morning, deputies in Spartanburg County were called to a home on Corn Mill Road in response to an assault with a knife.
According to the sheriff's office, Jimmy Dean Williams, Jr severely cut his father several times. Deputies say Williams' mother witnessed the attack and called 9-1-1 before they say Williams took her phone away, hung up on dispatchers then fled the home.
EMS crews arrived and treated the victim then transported him to the hospital.
Deputies say they located Williams near a storage building and arrested him without incident. We're told they also recovered the weapon used in the attack.
Williams has been charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Deputies say the victim is currently in critical condition at the hospital.
The sheriff's office says at this time a motive for the attack is unclear.
