Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has been arrested in Long Island, New York and charged with a murder that occurred at Highland Square Apartments in Greenville on September 26, deputies say.
According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Tyriese Nayquan Robinson, was arrested on Monday and charged in connection to the shooting that killed Jermaine Gipson.
Deputies say investigators learned that Robinson and Gipson had an ongoing dispute which led up to the shooting.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis had this to say, “I am extremely proud of the thorough and timely investigation performed by our team of investigators. Their ability to identify the suspect involved and then coordinate his arrest with out of state law enforcement officials, speaks volumes to their dedication and knack for getting violent offenders off the streets. We are saddened by the loss of another young life and our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Gipson.”
Robinson has been charged with murder and is awaiting extradition back to Greenville.
Investigators are continuing to work the case to determine others who may have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.
