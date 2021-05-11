COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Greenville man has been arrested on 10 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors.
According to the Attorney General's office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Bruce Turner, 52, on May 4.
The office goes on to say investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading them to Turner.
The office also says investigators stated Turner possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. This felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count says the office.
The office also says they will prosecute the case.
MORE NEWS: Teenager charged in connection with Smokey Park Hwy. shooting death, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.