GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man from Simpsonville has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges, according to the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General.
According to the office, 28-year-old Anthony Shacquille Irby was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 23 on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. The office says investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
The office says investigators with the ICAC received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Irby. They say investigators stated Irby distributed child sexual abuse material.
He was previously convicted on related charged in 2017, says the office.
MORE NEWS: BCSO: Deputies search for a suspect accused of armed robbery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.