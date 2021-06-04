SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man on multiple charges, including selling meth after an investigation.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Billy Joe Park was selling large quantities of methamphetamine in and around the Clifton community.
Deputies say on Thursday, June 3 narcotics investigators, along with Spartanburg County Home Detention responded to a home on Stone Hill Drive in Clifton to conduct a home detention check, since Park is currently on home detention for previous charges.
Deputies go on to say during the search of the residence and property investigators located about 1,000 grams of a crystal substance, believed to be methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia, 2 handguns, 2 rifles, $7,592, and a stolen motorcycle.
Park was arrested on trafficking meth 400 grams or more, possession of schedule II controlled substance--2nd offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a stolen vehicle less than $2,000 (enhanced) charges, says deputies.
Deputies say his home detention for his previous charges were also revoked.
