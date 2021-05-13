WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges, including multiple sexual assault counts, involving five adult victims says the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Trey Jerell Frasier , 27, was arrested on March 11 on an assault and battery charge in the third degree related to a separate investigation into an incident that occurred on Jan. 2. Deputies say he was released on his own recognizance on March 12, and sentenced to 30 days on that charge.
Deputies mention Frasier has been charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and one count each of kidnapping, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
According to deputies, four of the criminal sexual conduct counts and the kidnapping charge stem from an initial investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to the Sheriff's Office on April 25. Deputies goes on to say the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.
They also say he was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree in regards to the assault that occurred in April. Deputies say as the investigation continued evidence was gathered, investigators discovered additional victims who had been sexually assaulted by Frasier. They also mention, according to the arrest warrants, one victim was sexually assaulted in November of 2018 in an incident in which Frasier was also charged with kidnapping.
Deputies go on to say two separate victims reported to investigators that Frasier sexually assaulted them. One victim reported a sexual assault that occurred in August of 2020 and the other victim reported a sexual assault which occurred sometime between the later summer and fall of 2013 says deputies.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the charges of first degree burglary, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and final criminal sexual conduct are related to a separate report filed with the Sheriff's Office on May 6.
The Sheriff's Office also says in that investigation arrest warrants state that Frasier sexually assaulted the victim while possessing a firearm in February of 2020. He also broke into the victim's home at night, without consent and with the intent to commit a crime, while armed with a deadly weapon.
Deputies say Frasier was booked at the Oconee County Detention Center around 9:03 a.m. and will remain in custody pending a bond hearing.
The Sheriff's Office says this is an on-going investigation, and they will not be releasing any further information at this time.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies woman killed in overnight crash on N. Pleasantburg Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.