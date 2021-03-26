ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man faces multiple charges after Anderson County deputies said he was accused of driving off in an ambulance Thursday night.
Scotty Yeargin, 27, is charged with grand larceny, DUI, and failure to stop for blue lights after the incident.
We asked ACSO spokesman Sgt. JT Foster what happened. His response:
"My understanding is that an intoxicated male was going to receive EMS treatment," Foster stated in an email. "Instead, he drove the ambulance home and was taken into custody there."
We also reached out to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore, who also founded Medshore Ambulance Service, to see if the ambulance belonged to Medshore. Shore confirmed the ambulance did indeed belong to Medshore, which is the largest privately-owned ambulance service in the state.
"No injuries, thank goodness," Shore said. The coroner said a deputy was nearby when the EMS crew called in on the radio and that the suspect was arrested after a short chase.
Medshore will be releasing more details shortly.
