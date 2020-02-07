Man caught in tornado recounts when twister hit

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) A tornado blew through Spartanburg Thursday nigh, twisting trees, shaking signs, and ripping roofs.
“It could’ve been worse, it could’ve been worse," Calvin Alexander said.
He says it could've been worse, but also admits the damage at his Crown Pointe Apartment in Spartanburg is really bad.
“I got up and as I was coming up the hallway, the window bust out and it blew the door off the hinges," Alexander said.
The twister also took off part of the roof and down came the ceiling and cinder blocks.
“If it would’ve happened at nighttime, we would’ve been dead," he said.
It's a similar story for his neighbor. The living room is now accessorized with an unwanted skylight.
“It was just horrible out here," Donald Carpenter, Jr. said.
Carpenter came back to look at the damage.
“This is just property it can all be replaced," he said.
Cars are still buried under trees as crews work to cut their way through several lots.
“It’s pretty clear that this was a tornado," Steve Wilkinson said.
He's a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“We’ve made a track from West of Interstate 26 across- through the kinda the mall area here to the apartments," Wilkinson said.
He says to determine tornado status, he looks for damage patterns.
“We also look for trees, or debris that might be blowing back the opposite direction of the storm," Wilkinson said.
He says it's what happened at Crown Pointe, but Alexander says he knew it was a tornado as soon as it hit.
“Thanks you Jesus, that’s all I can say," Alexander said.
