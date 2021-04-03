RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been charged after leading deputies on a chase while riding a motorcycle.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 9:37 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation in the area of Ferry Road and Island Ford Road. The motorcyclist initially pulled over but spef off when the responding deputy exited his car.
Following a short chase, deputies said the suspect went down a dirt road near Barkley Drive and began running on foot into the woods. Deputies set up a perimeter and later located the suspect in lying in a thicket and took him into custody.
The RCSO said after taking the suspect, Craig Raymond Swink, into custody they found approximately 74 grams of Meth, 50 grams of Marijuana and $7,574 on him.
The sheriff's office said Swink has been charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, PWIMSD Schedule VI controlled substance, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling, and Driving While License Revoked.
Swink received a $66,000 secured bond and is currently housed at the Rutherford County Detention Facility.
