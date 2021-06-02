ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Asheville police said a man was charged in the incident where a truck driver made several attempts to run over a man and his cat on May 17.

Police said Scott Everett Ford was taken to jail and charged with following:

Accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felonious obstruction of justice

Accessory after the fact to felony cruelty to animals

Ford was later released on a $20,000 secured bond, police say.

The investigation into the identity of the driver of the truck is ongoing. If you or anyone you know would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

