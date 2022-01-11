WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- A suspect is in custody after they allegedly shot into a home on Irby Street last night, according to the Woodruff Police Department.
Officers said they responded to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Thankfully, no one was injured during the shooting.
Following an investigation, officers said they identified the shooter as Marshal Franklin. Officers worked with Spartanburg County to find Franklin at his home in Enoree. They eventually located him and took him into custody without any issues. Franklin was charged with the following, according to officers.
- Three counts of Attempted Murder
- Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was denied bond at a hearing on Tuesday.
