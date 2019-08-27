Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Around 7:15 a.m., officers with the Greenville Police Department took a man into custody at an apartment complex off Verdae Boulevard.
Police received the initial call at 2:43 a.m after receiving a call that four masked subjects, armed with handguns entered an apartment at Azalea Hill Apartments.
Responding officers ordered all four individuals to exit the apartment - three complied while one remained inside.
Police initially said they were unsure if the subject was armed, but treated the situation as if he was.
SWAT and a crisis negotiation team were called to the scene. While on scene, officers were able to identify the suspect as Cortland Nesbit, 27.
Officers say a woman arrived on scene and told them she was the sole resident of the apartment Nesbit had barricaded himself in. She told police an argument had occurred earlier that evening between she and Nesbit. During the altercation, she says he took her cellphone.
After more than four hours, around 7:15 a.m., police say they activated their SWAT team and a K-9 Unit to enter the apartment. Before entering, the K-9 handler again asked Nesbit to exit - to no avail.
Police say the K-9 officer located Nesbit in a bedroom, and took him into custody. He was sent to an area medical facility for treatment of a minor injury he sustained from the arrest.
Nesbit was charged with interfering with police and resisting arrest. After his release from the hospital, he was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center and is being held on a $2,175 bond.
The incident is still under investigation. Stay with us as we get updates.
