GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday, June 15 that the suspect for the deadly hit and run that killed an Upstate teacher in Greenville on Sunday, June 6 has been arrested.
Corporal Joe Hovis said on Tuesday that Mantavious McMorris has been arrested. Hovis said he is charged with hit-and-run with death, reckless homicide, habitual offender causing death when license has been suspended, cancelled, or revoked, and driving under suspension 3rd offense. McMorris appeared before a judge on Wednesday and was denied bond.
Hovis goes on to say McMorris has been booked in the Greenville County Detention Center.
On Thursday, South Carolina Highway Patrol said they discovered that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was stolen.
Earlier this week, the Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Carli Brewer Soukup from Taylors, SC.
Soukup was a fifth grade teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary, according to a release from Greenville County Schools. The district says that a GCS Care Team of grief counselors will be at the school on Monday to offer support to staff.
GCS says that parents can also bring their students into school on Monday for support.
The Principal of Mitchell Road Elementary, Amy Kern, said in a press release, "there are no words to describe the devastation we feel in the tragic loss of Carli Soukup. Carli was a phenomenal teacher and friend with a true gift in building lasting relationships. Her passion and love for our school and students reached beyond the classroom. Carli approached each day with a smile and loving spirit, inspiring each of us as well as her students. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli’s husband and family. Carli will be truly missed and always remembered."
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans released this statement regarding the incident, "the bicyclist was crossing Sulphur Springs Road on the Swamp Rabbit Trail when it was struck by a vehicle that, then, left the scene. The bicyclist, identified as Carli Brewer Soukup, was pronounced dead on scene by Greenville County EMS."
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says that the crash occurred at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. He says that an unknown vehicle struck the bicyclist while they were crossing a crosswalk.
Master Trooper Bolt adds that the vehicle driver left the scene following the crash. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Master Trooper Bolt.
Sara Mcada witnessed the hit-and-run.
"We saw the young lady get hit by the truck, and catapult, and, unfortunately, hit the ground. And the truck took off," Mcada said.
At the time, she was taking her husband to the hospital after a wake boarding accident.
"All the while, my husband's head is bleeding and needing stitches, but that was miniscule to what we encountered," Mcada said.
Mcada says she did what she could to help by directing cars away from Soukup until EMS arrived.
"I prayed for the lady while she was there. And we couldn't do a whole lot, but we did what we could," Mcada said.
Mary McGowan from Bike Walk Greenville also works in the Greenville County School system. She says she bikes the intersection almost every day.
"It just immediately occurred to be that it could have just as easily been me," McGowan said.
Cyclists are reminding drivers to pay attention
McGowan also says be mindful of your speed.
"It's just really important that, as a community, we all look out for each other, be extra patient, be willing to slow down to save a life," Mcgowan said.
And Mcada hopes other drivers take heed.
"They'll be a lot of bikers out. And we just have to remain vigilant and share the road," Mcada said, "I just can't believe that we were right there and experienced that and witnessed that. And it'll definitely stick with us forever."
Mcada says her husband is doing much better.
Highway Patrol says there have been four bicyclist deaths this year.
Here are some tips for bikers from Freewheelers Spartanburg:
Highway Patrol released information regarding the driver responsible for the fatal hit and run. They say the person was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with a South Carolina License plate of SXQ398. A photo of the vehicle can be found below.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they are investigating the crash with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The family has created a website with information on ways to donate to fund her honor and more at this link: Carli's Legacy.
The goal of that fund is to provide financial assistance for counseling for Greenville County Schools students in times of need, as well as heightened safety of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
More news: Troopers: Man charged in DUI death of teenager along Old Hills Bridge Rd.
(4) comments
This criminal has a choice, electric chair or firing squad. I personally think he should be drawn and quartered.
Where is blm? Oh wait, white lives don't matter to them.
This man has been arrested 40 times. He is a career criminal. This woman would still be alive if this POS was in prison for life, where habitual offenders belong. The Judge and Solicitor who have repeatedly let this man back the streets have blood on their hands.
Police have a picture of the truck, a license plate number and still no arrest, WTF!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.