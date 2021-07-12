LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Animal Control Deputies said a man was charged with multiple counts of ill treatment of animals due to the conditions of his home on July 9.
According to the sheriff's office, animal control responded to a home on Kennedy Road in reference to conducting a welfare check on dogs. Upon arrival, deputies noticed that the home was extremely overgrown with brush, there was trash and debris scattered, an overwhelming odor, and they could hear multiple dogs barking from inside the home.
Deputies said that the individual living there had been arrested in 2018 for animal cruelty related charges, therefore the search warrant was obtained in order to check on the condition of the animals inside.
Animal control mentioned that the floor of the home was not visible due to the amount of urine, feces, and hair. There was an infestation of roaches, rodents, and fleas.
Five chihuahuas were removed from the residence and all dogs were covered in fleas, according to deputies. All dogs were transported to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter, where they were evaluated, cleaned, and treated.
LCSO said Timothy Edward Glassford was charged with five counts of Ill Treatment of Animals.
“I cannot fathom how anyone could live in conditions such as these, much less subject innocent animals to this kind of treatment. I am thankful for vigilant members of the community who report such conditions to this office and I appreciate the work that Animal Control does, especially in terrible situations like this," said Sheriff Don Reynolds.
