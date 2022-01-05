GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that happened in Greenville County on New Year's Eve.
We're told deputies responded to 1070 North Highway 25 just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call for a man suffering from at least one stab wound.
The victim was found sitting in a car when deputies got on scene and was taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. We're told the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
We're told investigators learned Matthew Edward McNicholas, 35, stabbed the victim with a knife following an altercation.
Deputies said McNicholas was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he remains on no bond.
MORE NEWS: DHEC reports nearly 6,000 new cases of Covid-19 in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.