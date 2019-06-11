SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Wofford College’s Campus Safety Department said a man was arrested in May after a sexual assault was reported in April.
According to the arrest warrant, Carter Barron Atchison, 21, forced the victim to have sex on April 27 while on the campus of Wofford College.
Atchison was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree.
Wofford is also investigating two other sexual assault incidents that occurred on May 8 but have not named suspects in those incidents.
PREVIOUSLY - Wofford College investigating 3 reports of sexual assaults on campus
