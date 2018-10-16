LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Laurens County deputies said a man linked to a fentanyl overdose death has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
In May, the Narcotic Unit of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office began investigating the death of an individual on Warrior Creek Church Road. Investigators said the victim died from fentanyl poisoning.
The sheriff's office said the Narcotic Unit made several undercover drug buys from Lashawn Watts throughout the investigation. Per investigators, Watts sold pills that contained fentanyl.
Investigators obtained evidence that linked Watts to the victim's death, deputies said.
According to the sheriff's office, Watts was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of distribution of fentanyl.
Watts was taken into custody on Monday. Deputies said a search warrant was executed on Watts' property and numerous firearms, marijuana and two motorcycles were seized.
Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds released the following statement:
“I first want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Although nothing will ease the pain of losing a loved one, we hope this will bring them some much needed peace and closure. They lost a loved one because of this poison and they are really hurting. I would ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time.
“These types of cases are extremely difficult to investigate, as well as prosecute, but fortunately we were able to obtain substantial evidence against Mr. Watts and hold him accountable for selling this poison in our community. I’m proud of our investigative team for the work they’ve done, and I’ll continue my commitment to rid this county of anyone selling such poison.”
On Wednesday, Jason Pridgen, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation for Laurens County, confirmed that Watts was a volunteer youth football coach in the county.
Pridgen said a background check ran in August came back clean.
“We want to thank the Laurens County sheriff’s office for their due diligence in this investigation,” Pridgen said.
