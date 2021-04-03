Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Deputies in Anderson County arrested the driver that was driving a pickup truck involved in the deadly hit and run that killed Josephine Nunn
Deputies identified the man as Albert R. Phillips from Westminster. Phillips was charged with hit and run involving death and booked into the Anderson County detention center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
According to the sheriff's office, 19-year-old Josephine Nunn of Townville was killed when a vehicle collided with hers in the area of Highway 24 near Airport Road around 10:12 p.m. on March 27. The Anderson County Coroner's Office says Nunn was traveling west on Highway 24 when she was struck by another vehicle, forcing her off the roadway into a concrete barrier. Following the collision, deputies say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.
On Monday, deputies said a Black Dodge four-door truck with silver accents was involved.
On Tuesday, deputies said they had found the truck from the crash and seized the it "for further examination and processing of potential evidence."
On April 3 in a bond hearing, Phillips received a $30,000 secured bond.
According to an obituary, Nunn was known to loved ones as "Josy." She was a 2020 graduate of Pendleton High School where she was a cheerleader, student government member, and Beta Club member. She was studying business at Tri-County Technical College at the time of her death.
A memorial was setup in Nunn's memory at the scene where the crash occurred. People left flowers, balloons, and other items.
(2) comments
Albert Phillips: DEATH PENALTY!!
Such a beautiful young lady with a promising future ahead has her life snuffed out by some probably impaired driver. When caught I hope he/she is punished to the fullest extent of the law. Murder is I had my say. So sorry for the family and her boyfriend, they must be devastated.
