GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – According to arrest warrants, a man faces a list of charges after he was accused of attempting to burn down a home with four people inside, including three children.
The incident happened on October 5 at a home on Brystolane Court in Greer.
Willie Gene Allen is accused of igniting an incendiary device outside of a woman’s home while the woman and her three children were inside.
Deputies said a witness saw Allen light the device and then re-light and reposition it before fleeing. According to deputies, that witness then put out the fire with a garden hose.
The fire caused minimal damage, mostly to the vinyl siding of the home, deputies said.
According to warrants, Allen was charged with four counts of attempted murder and arson second degree.
MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for missing boater on and around Lake Hartwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.