BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested one person in connection with an overnight shooting in Berea Monday.
Deputies responded to a call for a shooting along West Parker Road at 2:47 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. A man with at least gunshot was found in the parking lot upon arrival and later taken to the hospital.
The victim is currently in the ICU at the hospital, deputies said.
Lt. Flood said 44-year-old Danilo Enrique Murillo Mejia was charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime, a nd unlawful carrying of a pistol on Tuesday.
Flood said this arrest came after investigators learned Mejia got into an altercation with the victim before going to his vehicle and getting a pistol.
Mejia is also currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.
