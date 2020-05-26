MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) A Marion man has been charged by deputies after they say he reportedly brandished weapons during a church service.
According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Cross Mill Church of God on Old Highway 10 West around 11:49 a.m. on May 24 in reference to a disturbance.
They say Joshua Adam Taylor, 38, was reportedly brandishing a weapon and disturbing the congregation's outdoor service. Taylor initially refused to obey deputies' instructions, but was eventually apprehended.
He was found to be in possession of a metal knife sharpener and a soldering torch.
Deputies have charged Taylor with disrupting a religious service and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer.
The Marion Police Department assisted deputies in the incident.
