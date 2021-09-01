ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Asheville Police Department charged a man with indecent liberties with a child, according to a release.
The suspect was identified by officers as Emilio Sanchez-Jose.
Police say that Sanchez-Jose is currently being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
According to APD, the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to text TIP2APD at 847411 or contact Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
