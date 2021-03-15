BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Police Department on Tuesday announced that a man had been arrested after a Sunday bomb threat investigation in the downtown Brevard area.
It all started to unfold when the First Baptist Church of Brevard said the church had to be vacated due to a device that was lit and discovered by the church security team.
According to the police department, at 10:30 a.m., police received a call for a report of suspicious incendiary devices near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Health Department building in downtown Brevard.
Brevard PD said officers responded to the First Baptist Church and found several small suspected devices that had not been detonated. While responding to the Transylvania County Community Services building, officers discovered those devices appeared to have been detonated. Police say luckily there were no injuries. The area was taped off and local businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Police Chief Phil Harris says his department originally responded to the church and then began expanding their search. It was during that expanded search that police discovered the devices that had already detonated at the community services building.
Police tell us the remaining devices were rendered safe and gathered as evidence with assistance by the SBI Bomb Unit and the ATF.
Harris said that at approximately 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, investigators arrested Terry Lee Barham, age 64, of Brevard.
"Information linking Mr. Barham to the incendiary devices developed through the collaborative investigative efforts of the Brevard Police Department, the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and ATF," Harris explained in a news release.
Harris said a search warrant for Barham’s residence was served and additional evidence linking Barham to the incidents was found at the home. The evidence included material used to make incendiary devices like those found at the First Baptist Church, the Transylvania County Community Services building, and the American Legion building.
Barham was transported to the Transylvania County Jail where Harris said the suspect was charged with Possession of weapon of mass destruction, transportation of a weapon of mass destruction, manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a church, attempted malicious damage to an occupied building, and three counts of terrorism. Bond was set at $280,000 secured.
"We continue to work with the aforementioned agencies to investigate this incident, including the review of ongoing tips being received," Harris said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Transylvania County at 828-862-7463.
