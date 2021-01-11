CAMDEN SC (FOX Carolina) - The Camden Police Department announced that a man has been charged with two counts of murder and arson after investigators found two people dead inside a burning home early Sunday.
The fire happened at a home on Lyttleton Street in Camden. Firefighters found the bodies around 5 a.m. when they put out the fire.
Thomas Dwayne Knotts, 43, was arrested in the case and officers said more charges will follow.
Police said Knotts knew both of the victims.
The investigation is ongoing
MORE NEWS - Trump faces 'incitement of insurrection' impeachment charge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.