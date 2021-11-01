GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged with murder after two people were shot in the parking lot of a nightclub early Monday morning, according to Greenville police.
Two people were were shot after an altercation in the parking lot of Club Reign located on South Pleasantburg Drive, according to the Greenville county Coroner's Office. The shooting took place just after 1 a.m.
The coroner said both people were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the two, 27-year-old Torri Adaryl Pone of Greenville, later passed at the hospital.
The Greenville Police Department said Keoki Kenta Harris has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He has also been charged with with several weapons-related charges, including discharging firearm into vehicle while occupied, possession of firearm by person convicted of felony and possession of weapon during violent crime.
Police said Harris is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.
solving the puzzle is easy on this one .
