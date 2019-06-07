GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Law enforcement officials confirmed one of the suspects charged in the May killing of a Greenville teen was also charged by Greenville County deputies in a January homicide.
Greenville police on Friday named Jaylan Fair as one of four suspects charged with murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, assault and battery first degree, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 18-year-old Udeh Joshua Prince Osuwagu, Jr. murder is also a murder suspect in a murder in the county. A fifth suspect was also charged as an accessory in that case.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed Fair is one of three men charged in connection with the January 27 killing of William Ramirez.
He was charged with murder and possession of a violent crime in that case.
Fair was arrested in late May in the Ramirez case and the new charges in the Osuwagu case were added on June 5, according to the Greenville County Detention Center.
Investigators have not indicated that the two killings are connected.
A criminal record check revealed Fair, 24, has a record dating back to 2013.
His prior arrests include charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery, burglary, grand larceny, and multiple weapons offenses.
