HENDERSONVILLE, NC - Henderson County deputies said Kyle Franklin McAbee, age 29, was arrested Friday morning after a resident reported a suspicious person in the Green River area.
Deputies said McAbee was charged with resisting a public officer and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under at $5,000 secured bond.
Deputies said the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating an incident involving McAbee.
FOX Carolina has reached out to that agency for additional details.
