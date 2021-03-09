SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a man has been charged with sex crimes with minors.
According to warrants, 39-year-old Jeremy Dewayne O'Dell engaged in sexual criminal acts with a child younger than 11-years-old between January 25, 2013 and Jan. 25, 2015.
On Monday, deputies charged O'Dell with Criminal sexual conduct (CDC) with minor under 11, 1st degree and two counts of CDC with minor 14-16-years-old, 3rd degree.
