ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office announced that a man charged in the shooting death of another man in 2017 has been found guilty of first degree murder.
The verdict was released on the DA's official twitter page on Tuesday afternoon.
Devon Tryone Smith's conviction stems from an incident in June of 2017 when he shot Rondy Shields near the Pisgah View Apartment Complex, according to U.S. Marshals.
Smith's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to the District Attorney.
PREVIOUSLY: NC murder suspect believed to have fled to Greenville, arrested in Asheville
