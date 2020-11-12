ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The US Attorney's Office said Thursday a federal jury in Asheville, North Carolina, has convicted Siva K. Durbesula, 28, of India, of abusive sexual contact aboard an airplane.
Durbesula was a passenger aboard Spirit Airlines Flight NK843 from Chicago O’Hare to Myrtle Beach International Airport on June 23, 2019, when he sexually assaulted the 22-year-old woman seated next to him, accordign to evidence at trial.
The victim testified that Durbesula repeatedly pulled her toward him and rubbed her breast until the flight crew moved her to another seat.
The jury also heard from a previous victim of Durbesula who testified that on March 21, 2019, aboard a subway train in New York City, Durbesula sat next to her and also groped her during that ride.
