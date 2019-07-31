ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - 31-year-old Royres Antwon Patterson was slated to spend three decades behind bars in 2016 for a drive-by shooting that killed an Upstate rapper in 2014. However, Patterson is now challenging his conviction, and he's making his next court appearance in August.
FOX Carolina has learned that Patterson has filed a Post-Conviction Relief (PCR) application to challenge his April 2016 conviction in the murder of 20-year-old Brandon Willingham. Willingham, known better by his stage name "Jugg Money", was shot and killed in May 2014. Nearly two years after Willingham was murdered, Patterson was convicted by a jury of murder, attempted murder of another person, and a weapons charge.
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office (SCAG) confirmed the court date for August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse. SCAG says a PCR application is a civil suit filed by the offender, which usually claims the defense attorney involved provided ineffective assistance during the trial or plea. South Carolina law allows offenders to do this even after a guilty plea, allowing the offender to testify how they believe the attorney provided ineffective assistance.
Patterson is challenging all three charges he was convicted of.
