LAURENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Laurens County Coroner's Office released a statement saying a person has died after an incident on Leesville Church Road in Clinton on Thursday, April 15.
The Coroner's Office says Marlon Brando Johnson, 65, was pronounced dead at 8:01 p.m. the same day.
Johnson's autopsy will be conducted in Greenville says the Coroner's Office.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating says the Coroner's Office.
More information to come.
